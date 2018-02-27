MCC basketball jumps four spots in poll

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped four sports to No. 20 in the latest NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Rankings.

Indian Hills (Iowa) finished the regular season with a perfect record (30-0) to remain in the top spot this week followed by Florida SouthWestern State still in second and Vincennes (Indiana) moving up one spot to third. Northwest Florida State and Trinity Valley both moved up one spot to fourth and fifth, respectively. Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent of McLennan, dropped from third to seventh.

Tyler is receiving votes this week, falling from No. 14 a week ago.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 25-4 and are 8-3 in North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference play. McLennan closes out the regular season tomorrow at Hill. Women’s action tips off at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m.