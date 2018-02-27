Cru hoops puts six on all-conference teams

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team placed six players on the American Southwest Conference All-West Division Teams on Tuesday (February 27th). The Cru had one First Team selection, one Second Team pick, two Honorable Mention picks and added a pair of individual superlatives. LaKendric Hyson was voted ASC West Division Tri-Newcomer of the Year and Braden Hammond was named West Division Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year.

Brian Long was voted to the All-West Division First Team. Long, a junior forward from Killeen High School, averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. He set a new UMHB single-season record by hitting 64 percent of his shots from the field. Long also added 23 assists and 12 steals despite missing the first seven games of the season.

Demarius Cress earned a spot on the All-West Division Second Team. Cress, a junior guard from Killeen High School, led the Cru in scoring at 15.5 points per game and he also had a team-high 100 assists. Cress hit 43 three-pointers and also recorded 22 steals on the year.

Hyson was voted West Division Tri-Newcomer of the Year and claimed a spot on the West Division All-Defensive Team. Hyson, a junior wing from Mumford High School, transferred to UMHB from Blinn Junior College. He matched Cress at 15.5 points per game and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per contest. Hyson led the Cru with 32 blocked shots and 35 steals this season.

Aubrie King and Shaq Martin earned Honorable Mention All-West Division honors. King, a senior wing from Mumford High School averaged 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He shot 41 percent from three-point range and hit a team-high 58 three’s on the season. Martin, a junior forward from Ellison High School, posted averages of 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He added 43 assists, 25 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Braden Hammond was voted West Division Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Hammond, a senior guard from Belton High School, averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds on the season. He was second on the team with 64 assists and also served as a team captain for the Cru.

The UMHB men finished the 2017-18 season with a 17-9 overall record and went 10-7 in ASC play. The Cru advanced to the ASC Championship Tournament for a league record 18th time before falling to East Texas Baptist University in a Quarterfinal contest.