A&M softball hosting Sam Houston State for doubleheader

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State beginning at 4 p.m.

The games can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

The Aggies (12-2) are coming off a 3-2 weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with wins over No. 5 Oregon, No. 19 California and Notre Dame. At the tournament, Kelbi Fortenberry led the Aggies with a .545 average, while Sarah Hudek topped the team in hits with seven. Keeli Milligan also recorded five hits, six walks and went a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts.

On the season, Hudek tops the Maroon & White with a .447 average, while Tori Vidales has five home runs and 23, which ranks first and second in the SEC, respectively.

In the circle, Trinity Harrington is 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA as Maddie MacGrandle holds a 3-0 mark with a 1.42 ERA. Samantha Show is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA and Lexi Smith dons a 2-0 record with a 0.54 ERA.

Sam Houston State enters the twin bill with a 3-9 record. The Bearkats are led by Brooke Malia, who is hitting .324 with three home runs and seven RBI. Lindsey McLeod is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA.

For the last time in his Hall of Fame career, Sam Houston State head coach Bob Brock will coach against Texas A&M. Brock, who announced that he will retire at the end of the 2018 season, returns to Aggieland where he managed the Aggies for 16 seasons posting a 688-255 (.730) record and won three national championships (1982, 1983, 1987).