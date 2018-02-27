Baylor touts six all-academic honorees

Six Baylor student-athletes have been awarded the 2018 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Junior Lindsey Bradley (track and field/cross country), junior Leticia De Souza (track and field), junior Jonathan Davis (men’s basketball), senior Victoria Griffin (equestrian), redshirt junior Marques Jones (football) and junior Jake Lindsey (men’s basketball) received the conference’s highest academic honor.

In its eighth year, a total of 580 conference student-athletes have received the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award. To be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career, while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. Each honoree, who can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 at the time of the nomination.

The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 1993-94 and 2003-04).

Lage had been a member of the Oklahoma State family since 1966, when he joined the College of Business Administration as an assistant professor. During his tenure at OSU, he served as the director of graduate studies in the department of economics (1974-77), head of the department of economics and finance (1978-84), director of the OSU Center for International Trade and Development (1985-87), and associate dean for research and graduate programs in the college of business administration (1997-2004).

All 92 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients will receive public recognition at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 7-10 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.