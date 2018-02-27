A&M hoops faces road test at Georgia

During its final roadtrip of the regular season, Texas A&M takes aim at a second consecutive road win as the Aggies face Georgia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The contest will be televised on SEC Network with Mike Morgan calling the play-by-play action and Pat Bradley providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

During its most recent outing, Texas A&M ended Vanderbilt’s five-game home winning streak with a 89-81 win in Nashville. The performance was marked by the Aggies scoring 80 points for the 12th time this season as well as the sixth time in the team's last eight games. Junior Tyler Davis led the way with team-high 22 points to register his 12th career 20-point win (sixth this season).

The Aggies enter the week with an 18-11 record as well as a 7-9 mark in SEC play with two games remaining in the regular season before the team travels to St. Louis for the SEC Tournament March 7-11. Texas A&M is currently at No. 27 in the NCAA daily RPI report as teams across the country build their resumes in the chase for the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia, meanwhile, enters Wednesday’s showdown with a 16-12 record this season that includes a 7-9 ledger in conference play. Led by senior forward Yante Maten, the SEC’s leading scorer at 19.5 points per game this season, the Bulldogs are 11-3 on their home floor this season.