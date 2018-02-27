Low chance of severe weather

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines...After looking at the latest models, my thinking has not changed much for Wednesday. Some models have a little complex of storms in the morning while others are completely dry. Erin will watch the radar during the morning and let folks know if a few storms are on approach. This has a 50/50 chance of happening. If it does...small hail and locally heavy rain look possible.

Most of the day Wednesday should be quiet. We will be strongly capped Wednesday evening, so the severe threat doesn't appear too high. I do think a thin line of showers and storms will develop along the front Wednesday evening/night and move from west to east across Central Texas. A couple of the storms could become marginally severe with quarter size hail and gusty winds the main threats. The best chance of that happening will be east of I-35.

Morning storms possible...this is one of the wetter models.

