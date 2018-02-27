Police arrest juvenile after threats are made of shooting other students

Police arrest juvenile after threats are made of shooting other - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Police have arrested a juvenile after the student made a terroristic threat against the College Station Independent School District. 

College Station police said they had received a call Feb. 27 at 2:40 p.m. Police said the student had made threats to shoot other students who were attending the school. 

Police said the juvenile had made a credible threat and was arrested.

