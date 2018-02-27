Grand Jury asks for medical records of driver who hit, killed tow truck operator in May

Bowles said the driver has to be held accountable, and that she won't rest until she is.(Source: KXXV)

Stephanie Bowles, the widow of the tow truck operator hit and killed last May, went to the Bell County District Attorney seeking answers. She was accompanied by friends of her late husband and fellow tow truck drivers.

It has been almost 8 months since her husband's death, and Bowles said she still doesn't feel like justice has been served.

Dana Bettger, the victim/witness coordinator, and Stephanie Newell, the Assistant District Attorney, met with Bowles for a little over an hour about the investigation on Tuesday morning.

Bowles said they told her the Grand Jury signed a subpoena for the medical records of Sybil Warrick, the driver who hit Scott Bowles, to rule out an undisclosed health condition as a cause of the collision.

Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is currently working on those records.

Harker Heights Police Department will be providing black box information from the crash, along with dash cam video to the District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's office also told Bowles the charges are pending, and once all of the information is in, they expect charges to be filed before March 18 - which coincidently is Scott Bowles' birthday.

"I wish things were proceeding a lot faster. I think that 10 months is well past a point of, of charges being filed. When I gave her the 18th, I'll believe it when I see it... things really need to happen. She feels confident of it, but again, I'll believe it when I see it," Bowles said.

Bowles added Bettger and Newell told her it wasn't necessary to bring a mob of people with her to get answers. But Bowles said the driver has to be held accountable, and that she won't rest until she is.

