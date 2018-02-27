Report: Corsicana park statue removed after seen as 'offensive'

A statue has been removed from a Corsicana park.

According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, the gorilla has been on the playground at Community Park for years and had recently been removed.

Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge told the Daily Sun that the gorilla was seen as offensive in some form to members in the community and it was going to be relocated.

The Daily Sun reported that there were no plans to replace the gorilla and that the cage was to be left behind. The statue's relocation is unknown at this time.

