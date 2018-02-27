City councilman says gorilla statue will be returned after being removed for being 'offensive'

A Corsicana city councilman posted on Facebook that the gorilla that was removed from a community park will be returned once the weather permits.

According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, the gorilla has been on the playground at Community Park for years and had recently been removed.

Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge told the Daily Sun on Tuesday that the gorilla was seen as offensive in some form to members of the community and it was going to be relocated.

Community members said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for the gorilla on Wednesday night.

A Facebook page has been created for fans of the effort.

