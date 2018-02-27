Killeen police arrest murder suspect from Ohio

Killeen police have arrested a murder suspect from Ohio.

Police said that they had received a "request to apprehend" from the Columbus Police Department for Allante J. Talley. Killeen police said that Talley had an active murder warrant out of their agency and that he was in Killeen.

Talley was arrested on Feb. 23 at 2:50 p.m. at a home on the 1600 block of Fairview and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.