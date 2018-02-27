Two CTX counties see larger turnout of Democratic voters during early voting

Early voting for the March primary election will end on Friday and two of our counties have already experienced a larger turnout than in 2014.

In McLennan County, for example, in 2014, there were 1,095 Democrats voted by mail or in person during the early voting period. Currently, 1,827 Democrats have already voted. In 2014, 5,048 voted in person or by mail during the early voting period. In 2018, there have been 4,327 Republicans who have already voted.

Visits these websites for more information about early voting in McLennan County, Coryell County and Bell County

