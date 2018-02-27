Jury deliberates in trial for former CTX teacher

On Tuesday, both sides present their closing arguments in the trial of a former Waco High School assistant band director who pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

Prosecutors asked the jury to sentence Jason Ronald Hodges to five years in prison and 10 years probation. The defense agreed with the recommendation.

Hodges was charged after being accused of touching a 15-year-old inappropriately and exposing himself.

Hodges pleaded guilty in the past but a judge didn’t approve the sentencing recommendation prosecutors gave him.

