Two men and two juveniles arrested after house is struck with bullets

Two men and two juveniles were arrested after police said they were involved in a Temple shooting in January.

Police said on Jan. 23 around 1:39 a.m. they received several reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Luna Lane.

When they arrived they found the house had been hit multiple times. Four bullet holes were found, two in the front and two in the back.

The three occupants of the house were uninjured and told officers they knew of no reason why someone would shoot up their house.

After a thorough investigation, a warrant was issued for Anthony Coulter for aggravated robbery.

Officers also arrested Costrinia West and the two other male juveniles.

Coulter's bond was set at $700,000 and West's bond was set at $500,000. West was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.