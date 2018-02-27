Police: 21-year-old sexually assaulted teen, told officers he was 16

A 21-year-old man was taken to jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and telling police he was 16, police said.

On Sunday, police saw a van driving on S. 23rd Street in Temple without headlights. The van drove to a house and parked.

Officers talked to the driver who said he thought his 14-year-old daughter was in another car with a 21-year-old man. The driver said he turned the van's lights off because he was going to try to sneak up on the car.

The officer approached the other vehicle and saw the teen walking away towards the house. He also saw the man identified as Wesley Gossett get out of the vehicle.

Gossett originally gave the officer an incorrect date of birth, telling him that he was 16-years-old.

Officers were advised that the teen may have been sexually assaulted, and Gossett was arrested for false identification and sexual assault of a child.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.