Shuttle connecting downtown to La Salle Avenue starts running

A shuttle connecting downtown to La Salle Avenue started running on Monday, which was the same day the new restaurant owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opened.

The free shuttle running on a 90-day trial will take riders from Franklin Avenue to La Salle Avenue through University Parks Drive. The riders will be able to stop at museums, shops and restaurants, such as Magnolia Table on the route.

The shuttle will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The trial period will be for 90 days.

