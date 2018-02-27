Police: Traffic slow on I-35 after concrete pillar slips off sem - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Traffic slow on I-35 after concrete pillar slips off semi

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
The stalled vehicle is in the northbound lane. (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said that a semi carrying concrete pillars has lost its load, causing traffic on I-35 on Temple near exit 300 to slow. 

The stalled vehicle is in the northbound lane. 

