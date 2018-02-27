Isolated severe weather threat this week in Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Isolated severe weather threat this week in Central Texas

By Matt Hines, Meteorologist
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

The overall severe weather threat this week is low.

Thursday, March 1st is the traditional start to severe weather season here in Central Texas. 

Mother Nature will give us some preview storms Tuesday through Thursday. 

Instability levels aren't all that high, but with good wind energy in place, we can't rule out that a couple of storms may produce some quarter size hail and strong winds up to 60mph.  These storms will be isolated, but we have to be ready for them none the less.

Here is a look at Tuesday, the highest scattered storm threat will be from morning to early afternoon.

