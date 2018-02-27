Isolated severe weather threat this week in Central Texas

The overall severe weather threat this week is low.
Thursday, March 1st is the traditional start to severe weather season here in Central Texas.
Mother Nature will give us some preview storms Tuesday through Thursday.
Instability levels aren't all that high, but with good wind energy in place, we can't rule out that a couple of storms may produce some quarter size hail and strong winds up to 60mph. These storms will be isolated, but we have to be ready for them none the less.
Here is a look at Tuesday, the highest scattered storm threat will be from morning to early afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
The News Channel 25's weather team brings you daily alerts about Central Texas weather.More >>
The News Channel 25's weather team brings you daily alerts about Central Texas weather.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
A shuttle connecting downtown to La Salle Avenue started running on Monday, which was the same day the new restaurant owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opened.More >>
A shuttle connecting downtown to La Salle Avenue started running on Monday, which was the same day the new restaurant owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opened.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.More >>
The Temple Police Department said that a semi carrying concrete pillars has lost its load, causing traffic on I-35 on Temple near exit 300 to slow.More >>
The Temple Police Department said that a semi carrying concrete pillars has lost its load, causing traffic on I-35 on Temple near exit 300 to slow.More >>