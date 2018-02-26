Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

The win came at a cost as point guard Kristy Wallace went down with a right knee injury early in the second quarter and didn't return. She participated in Senior Night festivities walking with a noticeable limp and returned to the bench on crutches in the third quarter.

The Lady Bears (28-1, 18-0) led 21-19 in the second quarter before a five-point possession sparked a 19-3 run that made it an 18-point game early in the third, and West Virginia didn't challenge again.

Lauren Cox had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady Bears. Cox hit four 3-pointers after making only six this season before Monday.

A week after wrapping up their eighth straight Big 12 regular season crown with a 93-87 shootout win on the road against then-No. 6 Texas, it was the Lady Bears defense that made the difference in this one. Baylor limited West Virginia to 33-percent shooting and blocked seven of 10 shots in the first quarter.

Naomi Davenport finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for West Vrigina (20-10, 8-10), and Teana Muldrow added 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers finished the regular season losing three of their last four games but will still have a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed. They forced Baylor into 17 turnovers but only converted them into 12 points.

Baylor: With Wallace going down, Baylor used only seven players. That includes Natalie Chou, who entered in the final seconds with a heavy wrap on her left wrist. Brown, Cohen and Cox all went the distance, and Landrum was credited with 40 minutes despite being replaced by Chou.

UP NEXT

Both teams will travel to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Championships, which will be held Friday through Sunday.

