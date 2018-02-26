Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early in both games before rallying late with mixed results in a doubleheader split with Howard Payne University Monday in Belton.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early in both games before rallying late with mixed results in a doubleheader split with Howard Payne University Monday in Belton.More >>
Svi Mykhailiuk had 17 points, Devonte Graham added 10 and 11 assists and No. 6 Kansas beat Texas 80-70 Monday night.More >>
Svi Mykhailiuk had 17 points, Devonte Graham added 10 and 11 assists and No. 6 Kansas beat Texas 80-70 Monday night.More >>
Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.More >>
Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team had an up-and-down day in the opening round and the Cru is tied for 11th place after the first day of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team had an up-and-down day in the opening round and the Cru is tied for 11th place after the first day of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin.More >>
Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.More >>
Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.More >>