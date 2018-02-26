UMHB golf looks for consistency at Linda Lowery

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team had an up-and-down day in the opening round and the Cru is tied for 11th place after the first day of the Linda Lowery Invitational Monday in Austin.







The UMHB men fired a 317 team total in the opening round to tie with the University of Dallas for 11th place. Tournament host Concordia Texas has the team lead after firing a first-round 294. U.T.-Tyler posted 300 for second place and Southwestern University is in third place with a 302. Schreiner University and Concordia's second team are tied for fourth place with 307's, just ten strokes ahead of the Cru. There is an 18-team field competing in the event, including eight American Southwest Conference programs.







Zach Daroowala carded the low individual round for the Cru after shooting 76 on Monday and he is tied for 18th place individually. Kyle Revis posted a 78 to tie for 30th, Cade Govender shot 79 to share 36th place, Bryce Parker recorded an 84 to tie for 62nd place and Kade Bentley posted an 85 for UMHB on the day to tie for 65th place. U.T.-Tyler's Tyler Uhlig has the individual lead after firing a four-under 67 in the opening round.







The two-day, 36-hole event is being played on a par-71, 6,408-yard layout at River Place Country Club in Austin. Teams will tee for Tuesday's final round with an 8:30 AM shotgun start.

