A&M's DeLoach wins second consecutive freshman of the week award

Texas A&M centerfielder Zach DeLoach was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Monday.

The Lewisville, Texas, native becomes just the second player in league history to earn SEC Freshman of the Week in consecutive weeks and the first player to garner the honor the first two weeks of his career. South Carolina’s Braden Webb earned the accolade in consecutive weeks in 2016.

DeLoach batted .583 (7-for-12) for the week with a .650 on-base percentage and 1.250 slugging percentage. He notched eight runs, five walks, one HBP, one double, two triples, one home run and four RBI.

In Tuesday night’s win against Stephen F. Austin, DeLoach accounted for the Aggies’ first cycle since Tyler Naquin did the deed in 2011. He also tied the school single-game record for runs (5) in the victory against SFA, going 4-for-4 with two walks



In the night cap of Friday’s doubleheader sweep against Cornell, he batted 3-for-4 with one walk, one triple, two runs and one RBI.

The leadoff hitter for the Aggies, DeLoach reached base in the first inning of all four contests, including a leadoff dinger against Stephen F. Austin, and scored in the first frame in three of the games.



DeLoach joins Braden Shewmake as the only two Aggies to earn SEC Freshman of the Week on multiple occasions.



The Aggies take the field again Tuesday at 6:32 p.m. against Houston Baptist.