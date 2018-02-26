Cru women's hoops puts five on all-conference team

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team placed five players on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference and All-Division teams released Monday (February 26th). The Cru had two All-Conference and First Team All-West Division selections, one Second Team All-West Division pick, had the West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and also put one player on the West Division All-Freshman Team. UMHB’s Kendall Rollins was also voted ASC West Division Player of the Year.

Rollins took West Division Player of the Year honors while earning spots on the ASC All-Conference Team and the All-West Division First Team. The sophomore guard from Tompkins High School averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. Rollins added 40 steals and 40 assists while hitting 33% of her three-point attempts on the year.

Hannah Holt joined Rollins on the All-Conference Team and All-West Division First Team. The sophomore guard from Lumberton High School led the ASC in scoring at 18.6 points per contest and she grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game. She recorded 53 assists and led UMHB with 57 steals. Holt shot 46 percent from the field and was also voted to the West Division All-Defensive Team.

Alicia Blackwell was named to the All-West Division Second Team and joined Holt on the All-Defensive Team. The sophomore guard from Prestonwood Christian High School averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. Blackwell dished off a team-best 129 assists and added 50 steals on the season.

Haven Neal was voted West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for the second straight season. The senior forward from Farmersville High School averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and shot a team-high 58 percent from the floor. Neal was also a team leader and outstanding example on the floor to win sportsmanship honors.

Brooke Elliott was voted to the West Division All-Freshman Team. Elliott, a freshman guard from Georgetown High School, scored 2.6 points per game and grabbed 2.0 rebounds per contest. She added 42 assists and 15 steals on the year.

The Cru women finished 23-5 overall and went 14-3 in ASC play this season. UMHB advanced to the Championship Game of the ASC Tournament before falling to East Texas Baptist 71-70. UMHB won the ASC West Division for just the second time in program history and set a new Division III era school record for victories in a season.