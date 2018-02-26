Aggies Carter earns fourth SEC freshman of the week honor

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week Monday, notching her second straight weekly honor, and her fourth of the season. She averaged 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over two games for the Aggies.

Carter nearly posted a triple double at Arkansas Thursday, recording 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just 29 minutes, leading the Aggies to their largest scoring output in a conference game since 1983, and A&M’s largest SEC win since 2013 with a 104-60 victory.

Sunday, she scored 23 points and had four steals in the 82-63 win over No. 11 Missouri, helping the Aggies to their biggest win over a ranked SEC team in school history. She has now scored 20+ points in four straight games, and 13 times in 16 SEC games.

The Mansfield, Texas native shot 53.1% (17-of-32) from the field, went 5-of-6 on 3-pointers, and made all five of her free throws over the course of the week. She had 10 assists and four steals to just three turnovers over the two games.

She is the only Texas A&M player to earn four conference freshman of the week awards. She joins Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, Alabama’s Jordan Lewis, South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson and Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians as active SEC players with at least four freshman of the week honors.

Carter and the No. 17 Aggies begin the SEC Tournament Thursday, March 1 at approximately 2 p.m. against Vanderbilt or Arkansas, inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.