UMHB softball postpones doubleheader

The schedule for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team this week has changed due to weather concerns in the area. UMHB's doubleheader with Trinity University, scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th, has been postponed one week. The Cru will now face the Tigers on Tuesday, March 6th in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.



UMHB's next game comes on Thursday, March 1st in a 4 p.m. conference doubleheader hosting the University of Texas at Tyler. The Cru will also face the Patriots in a 1 p.m. single game on Friday, March 2nd.