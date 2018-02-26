Police investigate two cases where counterfeit money was used

Temple police are investigating after two incidents occurred over the weekend that included counterfeit money.

Police said that the first incident happened on Feb. 24 at 8:33 p.m. Officers responded to the 600 block of S. 8th Street on a call that a delivery driver was being shot at. When police arrived on the scene, the delivery driver for Dynasty Restaurant said he had delivered food to the home, which appeared to be vacant.

The driver told police that no one was at the home and as he was leaving, the suspect came out between two homes and told the driver to stop. The driver gave the man the food and the man handed him a $20 and a $50 bill. The driver told police he knew the money was fake. When he started to say something to the suspect, police said the suspect took off running.

The driver chased the man and the suspect pulled out a pistol and fired it in the driver's direction.

The second incident happened on Feb. 25 at 11:20 p.m. Police said it happened on the 2300 block of S. 31st St. The manager of Papa John's Pizza stated that one of her delivery drivers had delivered pizza to the home on the 600 block of S. 8th St. The driver said the man was 20 to 30 years old and was waiting outside. The suspect gave the driver two $20 bills.

Police are investigating the two cases and they are still active.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.