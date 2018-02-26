Train slams into 18-wheeler, splitting it in half

Hazmat has been called out to clean up the batteries. (Source: KXXV)

A train ran through a tractor-trailer in Moody on Monday morning after it got stuck on the tracks.

The Moody Volunteer Fire Department said the tractor-trailer was carrying batteries and got stuck on the train crossing on Teague Drive and SH 317 in Moody. The train ran right through the trailer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that the driver of the trailer, from Wichita, KS, was cited for stop, stand or park on railroad tracks.

No one was hurt.

Hazmat has been called out to clean up the batteries. As of 2;40 p.m., the location was still closed.

