Train slams into 18-wheeler, splitting it in half - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Train slams into 18-wheeler, splitting it in half

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Hazmat has been called out to clean up the batteries.  (Source: KXXV) Hazmat has been called out to clean up the batteries.  (Source: KXXV)
MOODY, TX (KXXV) -

A train ran through a tractor-trailer in Moody on Monday morning after it got stuck on the tracks. 

The Moody Volunteer Fire Department said the tractor-trailer was carrying batteries and got stuck on the train crossing on Teague Drive and SH 317 in Moody. The train ran right through the trailer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that the driver of the trailer, from Wichita, KS, was cited for stop, stand or park on railroad tracks. 

No one was hurt.

Hazmat has been called out to clean up the batteries. As of 2;40 p.m., the location was still closed. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-02-26 22:20:27 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    More >>

  • Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:26 AM EST2018-02-26 06:26:17 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-02-26 22:18:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump raises his glass during a toast at the Governors' Ball in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

    Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. 

    More >>

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-26 22:08:54 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly