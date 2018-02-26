Three wrecks reported on I-35 near Temple

Three separate wrecks have been reported on Interstate 35 on Monday morning when there was dense fog on the road.

Police said all three wrecks were on the southbound lanes, where there is back up.

One wreck happened under the Loop 363 overpass involving a SUV, a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

Police said the driver of the pickup and the driver of the 18-wheeler along with two passengers were taken to Baylor Scott & White with unknown injuries.

Around 8 a.m., the right lane was blocked.

Texas Department of Transportation said another wreck involving multiple vehicles happened near mile marker 303 in Troy. Traffic from this wreck is backing up from Spur 290.

