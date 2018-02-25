Texas A&M Women's Basketball Dominates No. 11 Missouri On Senior Night, 82-63

No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.More >>
No. 17 Texas A&M used an offensive onslaught, scoring the most points in a conference game since 1983, beating Arkansas 104-60 in a women’s basketball game Thursday at Bud Walton Arena.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>