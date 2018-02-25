Texas A&M Women's Basketball Dominates No. 11 Missouri On Senior - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Dominates No. 11 Missouri On Senior Night, 82-63

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team dominated No. 11 Missouri, picking up a 82-63 win on Senior Day, Sunday at Reed Arena.
 
The Aggies (22-8, 11-5 SEC) went on a 20-3 run in the second quarter to take a commanding 43-25 lead at the break, cruising to their second ranked win of the season, and largest win over a ranked SEC opponent in school history.
 
Anriel Howard became Texas A&M’s leading rebounder in the game, breaking the career record with 923, and tying the single-season record with 360. She had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the game, extending her A&M record with her 30th career double-double.
 
Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 23 points, giving her 20+ points in 13 of the 16 SEC games this season. Danni Williams scored 20 points, going 7-of-9 from the field.
 
Khaalia Hillsman had 11 points off of 5-of-6 shooting in her final regular season home game. Jasmine Lumpkin added nine points and eight rebounds in her Senior Day game.
 
Missouri (23-6, 11-5 SEC) was led by Sophie Cunnigham, who had 19 points before fouling out.
 
The Aggies have earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Aggies open the tournament with the winner of the No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Arkansas game at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 1.

