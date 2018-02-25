Woman who was found dead after house fire committed suicide - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Woman who was found dead after house fire committed suicide

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

The Harker Heights Police Department said a 25-year-old woman committed suicide after a house fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the 1700 block of Harley Dr. around 11:21 a.m. in reference to a structure fire. 

When emergency crews arrived they found a 25-year-old woman dead at the scene. 

The Harker Heights Police Department said her death was not a result of the fire or smoke.

The name of the victim was not released. 

