Woman who was found dead after house fire committed suicide

The Harker Heights Police Department said a 25-year-old woman committed suicide after a house fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the 1700 block of Harley Dr. around 11:21 a.m. in reference to a structure fire.

When emergency crews arrived they found a 25-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The Harker Heights Police Department said her death was not a result of the fire or smoke.

The name of the victim was not released.

