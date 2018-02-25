25-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Harker Heights - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

25-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Harker Heights

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

The Harker Heights Police Department said a 25-year-old woman is dead after a house fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the 1700 block of Harley Dr. around 11:21 a.m. in reference to a structure fire. 

When emergency crews arrived they found a 25-year-old woman dead at the scene. 

An autopsy has been ordered. 

The origins of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation. 

The name of the victim was not released. 

