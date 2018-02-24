Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for McLennan, Bell and Fall - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for McLennan, Bell and Falls counties

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for McLennan, Bell and Falls counties until 6:45 p.m. 

Right now it's below severe limits but producing heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds and up to dime-sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-25 01:17:55 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

  • NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    NRA, Florida face backlash after latest school shooting

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:36 AM EST2018-02-24 09:36:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-02-25 01:17:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the ...

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>

    NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.

    More >>

  • Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

    Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:45 PM EST2018-02-24 21:45:36 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-02-25 01:16:01 GMT
    The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

    Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

    More >>

    Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly