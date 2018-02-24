No. 6 Texas A&M Drops Extra-Inning Battle Against No. 1 Washington, 4-3

The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team fell to No. 1 Washington, 4-3, in nine innings Saturday to close out the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The Aggies (12-2) struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded and two out, Kelbi Fortenberry singled to right, driving home Ashley Walters and Tori Vidales.

Washington (14-0) responded with two runs of their own in the second on a RBI double and RBI single.

With the international tiebreaker rule in effect, the Huskies scored two runs in the ninth. Amirah Milloy, who began the inning on second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and later scored on a grounder to short. Taylor Van Zee capped off the inning with a RBI single to right.

Walters cut the lead to one in the bottom half with a RBI single up the middle, scoring Kaitlyn Alderink. The Aggies threatened getting runners on first and second with two outs, but a grounder to third ended the game.

Samantha Show suffered the loss, giving up eight hits, four runs, two earned and striking out three in nine innings of work.