No. 6 Baylor Equestrian Falls to No. 3 Texas A&M in Road Contest

No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-4) dug an early hole it could not fight out of, dropping a 14-4 road decision to No. 3 Texas A&M (9-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Fences and horsemanship led off the meet, with Baylor slipping, 3-1, in fences and, 4-0, in horsemanship.

In fences, Shannon Hogue clinched the lone point in the first half for the Bears, riding to an 83-73 point. Abby Jorgensen drew with her opponent, tying at 77-77.

In horsemanship, Kaylee Mellott’s 72.5 tied with her opponent, keeping the score 7-1 heading into the break.

BU fared slightly better in the second half, but a 4-1 defeat on the flat and a tight, 3-2, loss in reining closed out a tough day for the Bears.

In equitation on the flat, Rachel Van Allen led the Bears with a 76, earning a 76-72 point for BU.

In reining, Carly Salter and Charlotte Green both notched points, with Green’s 71 leading all riders in the event.

    Saturday, February 24 2018
