Baylor falls to TCU 82-72

Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday.



After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.



Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11.



Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, and Mark Vital had 10.



TCU held the Bears' scoring leader, Manu Lecomte, to five points, 11 below his season average, on 1-of-10 shooting.



Brodziansky scored nine points in the first half, including five of six free throws. Kenrich Williams didn't score until the second half, but was a presence with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks to go with four points.



TCU led by as many as 11 points in the first half and had a 33-28 halftime lead.



Two free throws by Lual-Acuil gave Baylor its first lead in 28 minutes at 57-56, but TCU answered with a 9-2 run and didn't trail again.



BIG PICTURE



Baylor: The Bears entered the game first among others receiving votes in the Top 25. The loss could mean that Baylor will need a strong performance in the Big 12 Tournament to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.



TCU: The Frogs won their third in a row, further enhancing their chance for their first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. TCU could move closer to a spot in the Top 25 after beating Baylor. The Frogs will finish the regular season at sixth-ranked Texas Tech.



UP NEXT



Baylor returns home to play fading Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears lost 98-96 at OU on Jan. 30.



TCU hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Frogs lost the Jan. 20 meeting 73-68.



