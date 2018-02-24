Baylor falls to TCU 82-72 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor falls to TCU 82-72

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
FORT WORTH, TX (KXXV) -

Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday.

After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left.

Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, and Mark Vital had 10.

TCU held the Bears' scoring leader, Manu Lecomte, to five points, 11 below his season average, on 1-of-10 shooting.

Brodziansky scored nine points in the first half, including five of six free throws. Kenrich Williams didn't score until the second half, but was a presence with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks to go with four points.

TCU led by as many as 11 points in the first half and had a 33-28 halftime lead.

Two free throws by Lual-Acuil gave Baylor its first lead in 28 minutes at 57-56, but TCU answered with a 9-2 run and didn't trail again.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears entered the game first among others receiving votes in the Top 25. The loss could mean that Baylor will need a strong performance in the Big 12 Tournament to receive an NCAA Tournament bid.

TCU: The Frogs won their third in a row, further enhancing their chance for their first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. TCU could move closer to a spot in the Top 25 after beating Baylor. The Frogs will finish the regular season at sixth-ranked Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

Baylor returns home to play fading Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Bears lost 98-96 at OU on Jan. 30.

TCU hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Frogs lost the Jan. 20 meeting 73-68.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 6 Baylor Equestrian Falls to No. 3 Texas A&M in Road Contest

    No. 6 Baylor Equestrian Falls to No. 3 Texas A&M in Road Contest

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:49 PM EST2018-02-24 21:49:25 GMT
    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-4) dug an early hole it could not fight out of, dropping a 14-4 road decision to No. 3 Texas A&M (9-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Fences and horsemanship led off the meet, with Baylor slipping, 3-1, in fences and, 4-0, in horsemanship. In fences, Shannon Hogue clinched the lone point in the first half for the Bears, riding to an 83-73 point. Abby Jorgensen drew with her opponent, tying at 77-77. In horsemanship, Kaylee Mel...More >>
    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-4) dug an early hole it could not fight out of, dropping a 14-4 road decision to No. 3 Texas A&M (9-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Fences and horsemanship led off the meet, with Baylor slipping, 3-1, in fences and, 4-0, in horsemanship. In fences, Shannon Hogue clinched the lone point in the first half for the Bears, riding to an 83-73 point. Abby Jorgensen drew with her opponent, tying at 77-77. In horsemanship, Kaylee Mel...More >>

  • Baylor falls to TCU 82-72

    Baylor falls to TCU 82-72

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-02-24 21:27:46 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)
    Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday. After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left. Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, and Mark Vital...More >>
    Alex Robinson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and TCU held off Baylor 82-72 on Saturday. After the Bears pulled within three points at 68-65, Robinson banked in a shot and made two free throws in a 7-0 run as TCU (20-9, 8-8 Big 12 Conference) increased the lead to 10 with 1:07 left. Desmond Bane had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 15 points and Kouat Noi 11. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. led Baylor (17-12, 7-9) with 22 points, and Mark Vital...More >>

  • Aggie softball sweeps ranked doubleheader

    Aggie softball sweeps ranked doubleheader

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-24 03:17:38 GMT

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team rallied to defeat No. 5 Oregon, 3-1, before defeating No. 19 California, 5-1, Friday on day two of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

    More >>

    The No. 6 Texas A&M softball team rallied to defeat No. 5 Oregon, 3-1, before defeating No. 19 California, 5-1, Friday on day two of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly