Man taken to hospital after shooting at motel

The Killeen Police Department said one man was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a motel in Killeen on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 11:58 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground of the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White, his condition is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

