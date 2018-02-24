Man taken to hospital after shooting at motel - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man taken to hospital after shooting at motel

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said one man was transported to the hospital after a shooting at a motel in Killeen on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. around 11:58 a.m.

When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground of the parking lot with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White, his condition is unknown. 

The case remains under investigation. 

 Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly