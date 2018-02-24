Several people without power in Woodway - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several people without power in Woodway

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Oncor) (Source: Oncor)
WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

According to Oncor, about 2,796 people are without power in Woodway. 

The estimated time for restoration is for 12:30 p.m.

To view a complete Oncor map click here.  

