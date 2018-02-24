Power has been restored after several people were without power - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Power has been restored after several people were without power in Woodway

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Oncor) (Source: Oncor)
WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

Power has been restored after several people were without power Saturday morning in Woodway. 

According to Oncor, about 2,796 people were without power. 

The estimated time for restoration is for 12:30 p.m.

To view a complete Oncor map click here.  

 Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump floats new gun measures as gun owners talk 'betrayal'

    Trump floats new gun measures as gun owners talk 'betrayal'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:15 AM EST2018-02-24 06:15:31 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-24 20:56:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump could face a backlash from gun rig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with state and local officials to discuss school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump could face a backlash from gun rig...
    President Donald Trump could face a backlash from gun rights advocates by voicing support for gun control measures.More >>
    President Donald Trump could face a backlash from gun rights advocates by voicing support for gun control measures.More >>

  • Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:05 AM EST2018-02-24 06:05:06 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:56 PM EST2018-02-24 20:56:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. Recently unsealed criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman could ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. Recently unsealed criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman could ...
    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions.More >>
    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions.More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:35 AM EST2018-02-24 15:35:23 GMT
    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:51 PM EST2018-02-24 20:51:11 GMT
    The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)The progression has become numbingly repetitive - mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals and mourning. (Source: AP Photos)

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>

    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly