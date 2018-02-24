33-year-old man transported to hospital after shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said a 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 4700 block of Ronald Dr. around 8:56 a.m in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.

No other details were available and the case remains under investigation.

