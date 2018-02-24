33-year-old man transported to hospital after shooting in Killee - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

33-year-old man transported to hospital after shooting in Killeen

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said a 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen Saturday morning. 

Officers were called out to the 4700 block of Ronald Dr. around 8:56 a.m in reference to a shooting. 

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition. 

No other details were available and the case remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.   

