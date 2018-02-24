Midway Middle School to perform SWAT drills Saturday morning - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Midway Middle School to perform SWAT drills Saturday morning

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

Midway Independent School District said there will be SWAT drills taken place today at Midway Middle School. 

School officials are telling parents to not be alarmed if they see many police vehicles and SWAT truck parked in front of the school as the drills are an annual procedure.

The drills were actually scheduled for a couple of months ago. 

School officials want to assure parents that everything is OK on the campus. 

