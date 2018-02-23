Home damaged in attic fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Home damaged in attic fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WEST, TX (KXXV) -

A home was damaged in an attic fire Friday night. 

The fire happened to a home in the 500 block of E. Pine St. in West. 

Officials said that the fire started in the attic. The family was not inside the home at the time of the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

