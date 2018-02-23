Baylor women's tennis edged by Oregon

Baylor women’s tennis opened its road trip with a tightly contested dual match with No. 17 Oregon on Friday afternoon inside the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks edged the Bears, 4-3.

Oregon secured the doubles point with 6-4 wins at No. 1 and No. 2 positions, then tallied a win at No. 2 singles before Baylor cut into the lead with a victory at No. 3 singles. Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk bested Julia Eshet, 6-3, 6-1, to put the Bears on the board.

Following another win for the Ducks at No. 1 singles, sophomores Jessica Hinojosa and Camilla Abbate turned in back-to-back victories to even the match, three-all. Hinojosa defeated Paiton Wagner, 6-4, 6-3, in the No. 6 slot, and Abbate registered a three-set, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, win at No. 4 singles.

With the team result up for grabs, freshman Livia Kraus and Julia Lilien battled with one another through three sets. After falling in the first, 6-4, Kraus fought back for a set two win, 6-4, to even it up. Lilien eventually clinched the match with a 6-3 score in set three.