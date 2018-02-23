UMHB women's hoops advances to ASC title

Baylor women’s tennis opened its road trip with a tightly contested dual match with No. 17 Oregon on Friday afternoon inside the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis opened its road trip with a tightly contested dual match with No. 17 Oregon on Friday afternoon inside the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team started strong and never looked back as the Cru avenged its last loss and put itself in position to play for a conference championship with a dominating performance.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team started strong and never looked back as the Cru avenged its last loss and put itself in position to play for a conference championship with a dominating performance.More >>
The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team traveled to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. to take on No. 29 Oklahoma as part of USTA College Match Day.More >>
The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team traveled to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. to take on No. 29 Oklahoma as part of USTA College Match Day.More >>
No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.More >>
No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.More >>
After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.More >>
After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.More >>