A&M tennis to play Sooners at UTSA college day

The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s tennis team traveled to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. to take on No. 29 Oklahoma as part of USTA College Match Day. The Aggies and Sooners matchup will be broadcast on The Tennis Channel on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. (CT).

The Maroon & White return to action after their first ever appearance at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinals Sunday afternoon. The Aggies topped No. 11 Florida and No. 3 North Carolina before falling to UCLA in a tight match. The Aggies were led by No. 21 Arthur Rinderknech and Juan Carlos Aguilar in Seattle, Rinderknech was named SEC Player of the Week for his efforts while Aguilar earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Texas A&M enters the match with a 7-2 record on the season, both losses were to teams currently ranked in the top-4; No. 4 UCLA and No. 3 Ohio State.

The No. 29 Sooners head to Orlando with a 7-1 overall record. In its last match, OU dominated in-state rival Tulsa, winning 6-1 in its first road contest of the season on Feb. 9. Texas A&M leads the all-time series with the Sooners, 28-16-1. The last time the teams met was in 2015, when the then-No. 13 Aggies upset an undefeated No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, in College Station.

College Match Day is annual event that showcases a number of the country’s top college tennis programs at the USTA National Campus at Lake Nona in Orlando, with eight team matches on six dates, including several rivalry matchups and two combined men’s and women’s events. College Match Day is one of the USTA’s primary platforms to promote college tennis, with six of last year’s matchups drawing 5,348 total fans to the National Campus.

The National Campus’ 1,200-seat collegiate stadium – the only off-campus stadium in America built specifically for college tennis – will host 14 of the country’s premier NCAA Division I tennis programs in Match Day events, which began on Feb. 3, when the Florida and Florida State men and women played simultaneously on both sides of the Campus’ 12-court stadium.