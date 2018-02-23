Police identify woman who died after shooting at apartment complex in Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Hillsboro Friday morning.

Authorities received a 9/11 call in reference to a disturbance in progress at Crestridge Apartments located in 309 NW I-35 around 8:58 a.m. Authorities received a second 911 call about gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:01 a.m. and found a woman identified as Deonshira Slider with gunshot wounds.

Slider was transported to Hill Regional and later to JPS where she died from her injuries.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is still investigating.

