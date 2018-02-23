DPS offers reward for information on murder of woman at apartment complex

Hillsboro Department of Public Safety officials have offered a reward of $2,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the murder of a woman in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department said the woman died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in progress at Crestridge Apartments located in 309 NW I-35 around 8:58 a.m. Authorities received a second 911 call about gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:01 a.m. and found a woman identified as Deonshira Slider with gunshot wounds.

Slider was transported to Hill Regional and later to JPS where she died from her injuries.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is still investigating.

If you have any information on this crime call Hillsboro Crime Stoppers at 254-580-9120 or Detective Orozco at 254-582-8406.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.