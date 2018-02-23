Family: Missing woman found dead in car after being involved in - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family: Missing woman found dead in car after being involved in car accident

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
NOLANVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday. 

The family of 51-year-old Delettra Whitman said a search party found her in her vehicle. 

The Texas Department of Public Saftey said troopers were notified of a vehicle accident on I-14 eastbound around 2:16 p.m in the Nolanville Hill area near Dogridge Rd. 

DPS said Whittman was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 when she lost control, ran off the roadway, struck a tree and fell down into a ravine. 

Whittman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Whittman had been reported missing after leaving Nolanville last Wednesday and never arriving at her destination in Belton. 

A family member found the crashed vehicle today and notified the authorities.

The eastbound side of the roadway is still currently blocked for the removal of the crashed vehicle. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with the funeral expenses.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:17 PM EST2018-02-26 02:17:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    More >>

  • 5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-25 07:25:46 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-02-26 01:58:10 GMT
    (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

    A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.

    More >>

  • China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:05 AM EST2018-02-25 09:05:47 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-02-26 01:27:32 GMT
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    More >>

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly