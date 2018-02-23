Family: Missing woman found dead in car after being involved in car accident

Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
A man in northeast Arkansas and a woman in south central Kentucky both were killed as the storm that also included strong winds, hail and heavy rain that triggered flooding muscled its way through the area, according to authorities.More >>
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.More >>
China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>
A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.More >>