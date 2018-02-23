Family: Missing woman found dead in car after being involved in car accident

A woman from Belton who was reported missing by her family has been found dead after being involved in a car accident in Nolanville on Friday.

The family of 51-year-old Delettra Whitman said a search party found her in her vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Saftey said troopers were notified of a vehicle accident on I-14 eastbound around 2:16 p.m in the Nolanville Hill area near Dogridge Rd.

DPS said Whittman was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 when she lost control, ran off the roadway, struck a tree and fell down into a ravine.

Whittman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whittman had been reported missing after leaving Nolanville last Wednesday and never arriving at her destination in Belton.

A family member found the crashed vehicle today and notified the authorities.

The eastbound side of the roadway is still currently blocked for the removal of the crashed vehicle.

