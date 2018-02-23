Baylor, A&M equestrian square off

No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.

Saturday’s meet will be the first time the two teams have faced off since Feb. 5, 2016, with BU suffering a tight 10-8 road loss.

The Bears are coming off of a hard-fought 10-7 win over Big 12 conference rival, No. 6 TCU (4-6, 0-3 Big 12), on Feb. 10, where BU battled back late to seize the victory.

The Aggies will be attempting to regain their footing after an 11-7 road loss to No. 2 Auburn on Feb. 17. A&M opened its spring season with an 11-8 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.