(1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

(1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

The Bears (3-0) started the 2018 season with a victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that win with a pair of road victories over Concordia (Wis.), 276.940-230.845, and Quinnipiac, 282.930-278.055. After this strong start to the season, Baylor looks to keep the momentum going in a rematch of the 2015-17 NCATA national championship title meets against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks.

In its season opener, Oregon (2-0) came away with a victory over Concordia (Wis.), 267.890-225.305, and then kept up the momentum with a win on Feb. 9 over Hawaii-Pacific, 280.100-267.595.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Baylor, A&M equestrian square off

    Baylor, A&M equestrian square off

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-02-23 20:22:06 GMT

    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.

    More >>

    No. 6 Baylor equestrian (4-3, 2-1 Big 12) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station, Texas.

    More >>

  • (1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

    (1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:20 PM EST2018-02-23 20:20:22 GMT

    After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

    More >>

    After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

    More >>

  • Aggie basketball road trips for Vandy

    Aggie basketball road trips for Vandy

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:19 PM EST2018-02-23 20:19:21 GMT

    Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

    More >>

    Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly