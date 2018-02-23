(1) Baylor A&T hosts (2) Oregon Saturday

After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.

The Bears (3-0) started the 2018 season with a victory on Feb. 4 over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 267.435-251.360. They followed that win with a pair of road victories over Concordia (Wis.), 276.940-230.845, and Quinnipiac, 282.930-278.055. After this strong start to the season, Baylor looks to keep the momentum going in a rematch of the 2015-17 NCATA national championship title meets against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks.

In its season opener, Oregon (2-0) came away with a victory over Concordia (Wis.), 267.890-225.305, and then kept up the momentum with a win on Feb. 9 over Hawaii-Pacific, 280.100-267.595.