Aggie basketball road trips for Vandy

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M looks return to its winning ways this weekend as the Aggies travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

The contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins calling the play-by-play action and Jimmy Dykes providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (17-11; 6-9 SEC) is looking to finish the season strong during the first game of back-to-back road trips. Junior Tyler Davis is coming off a team-high 25 points and 11 boards in a loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday. The performance was Davis’s fifth 20-point game as well as his tenth double-double of the season, tying him for the most double-doubles in the SEC this season alongside Georgia’s Yante Maten.

Vanderbilt (11-17; 5-10 SEC) is looking to defend its home court and add to the Commodores’ five-game home win streak. Senior Riley LaChance enters the showdown with A&M riding the confidence of back-to-back 20-point games, the last coming Tuesday in a road loss at LSU when he scored 26 points including five 3-point baskets.

